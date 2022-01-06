Americana Partners LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in MetLife by 79.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

MET opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

