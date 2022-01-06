Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.5% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. 142,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,735,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

