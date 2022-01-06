Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 24,327 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.86. 8,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.91 and a 200 day moving average of $409.78. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

