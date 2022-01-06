Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 82,738 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 319,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,354. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

