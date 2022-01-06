102,754 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Global Investments owned 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.69.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.11. 11,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.