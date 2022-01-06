Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.58. 1,200,925 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48.

