Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 53,242 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,652,000. Adobe accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $18.83 on Wednesday, hitting $535.17. 61,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,649. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $630.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.54. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

