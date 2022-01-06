iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,033. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.15 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.