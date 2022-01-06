SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. 151,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,579,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

