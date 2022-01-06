iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945,402 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

