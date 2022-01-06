VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.08. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,896. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.80.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

