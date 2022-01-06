A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $965.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $965.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $974.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

AOS opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

