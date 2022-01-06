Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Trims Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $452,000.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

