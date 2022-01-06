Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.07. 102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.42% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

