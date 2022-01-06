MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MMT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

