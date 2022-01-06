Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $637.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

