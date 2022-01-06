VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 47,197 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,197 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Sunrun makes up 1.2% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 29,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,692. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $220,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,004 shares of company stock worth $3,677,643 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

