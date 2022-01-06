BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $921.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $926.53 and a 200-day moving average of $902.95. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

