VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 2.6% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.15. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.