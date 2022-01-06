ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) PT Raised to €4.90 at Barclays

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €4.60 ($5.23) to €4.90 ($5.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile
