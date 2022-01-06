Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47. Bird Global has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.60). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

