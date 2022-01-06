BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. BBQ has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BBQ by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BBQ (BBQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.