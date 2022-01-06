Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Shares Up 0.9%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.12. 24,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from 2,900.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4151 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

