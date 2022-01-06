Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Increases By 26.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 632.3 days.
Shares of WTBCF opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82.
About Whitbread
