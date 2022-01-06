Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 63.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.9% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,919. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

