The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL traded down $14.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,666. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.57.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.