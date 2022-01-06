Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 2,495 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.61. 996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,576. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

