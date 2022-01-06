Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires New Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 551,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,287,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 6,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.