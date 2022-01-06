Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

IJT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.01. The stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $112.95 and a 1 year high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

