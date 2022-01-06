Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

NYSE:EQR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. 13,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

