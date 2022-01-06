Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,217,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

