Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of PB opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7,141.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

