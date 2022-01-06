Piper Sandler Comments on Neuronetics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STIM. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Neuronetics stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

