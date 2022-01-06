Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for 8×8, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

