$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

