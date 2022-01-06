State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 37,174 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $136,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,922. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $105.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

