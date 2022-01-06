NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NXDT traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,600. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.50 and a 52-week high of 15.25.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 8,926 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.53 per share, with a total value of 120,768.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 225,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,139.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

