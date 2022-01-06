Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 74,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.75. The company had a trading volume of 327,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,513,971. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

