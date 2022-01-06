Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 682,039 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 682,039 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 4.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JD.com worth $73,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 67.9% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,775,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,203,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,285,000 after buying an additional 1,109,553 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 403,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,659,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.