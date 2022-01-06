CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,484. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
Several analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.
Southwestern Energy Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.