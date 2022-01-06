CM Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,484. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

