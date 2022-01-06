EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 43.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,220,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 667,069 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $13,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EQT by 169.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,207,000 after acquiring an additional 543,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,184. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.