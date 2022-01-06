Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 268,070 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 612.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,070 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $120,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $235.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.63 and a 200-day moving average of $322.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.20 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,250 shares of company stock valued at $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

