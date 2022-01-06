CM Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics comprises 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.