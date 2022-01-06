Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,579 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Sun Life Financial worth $138,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

