Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Sunday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

QSR stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

