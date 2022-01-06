Sensata Technologies Holding plc Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

ST stock opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

