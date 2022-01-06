Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGAU. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $183,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,563,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $3,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

