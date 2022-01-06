Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,257,647 shares of company stock valued at $94,273,434. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

