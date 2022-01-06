Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576,091 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for about 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $466,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Fortis by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

