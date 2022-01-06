Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 44,379 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.04% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $776,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $71.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.